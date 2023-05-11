Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($6.98) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.26). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.01) per share.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

