ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $926.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.99) to GBX 725 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.31) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.53) to GBX 1,180 ($14.89) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 22,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

