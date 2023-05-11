Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 48,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,079,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $518.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 363,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 320,575 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

