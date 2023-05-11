Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assertio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 3,066,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,532. Assertio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $426.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $258,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.