Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.93. 71,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 439,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Asset Entities Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc is based in NEW YORK.

