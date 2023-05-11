Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.71

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
Astronics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $507.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.
Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.
About Astronics
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATROB)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.