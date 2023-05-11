Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.71

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Astronics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $507.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.