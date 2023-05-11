Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,477. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

