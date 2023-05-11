Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.93. 301,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,782. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.