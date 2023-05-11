Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $213.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

