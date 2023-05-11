Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day moving average of $399.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.