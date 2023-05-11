Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Announces None Dividend of $0.15

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, May 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. ( NYSE:AESI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.