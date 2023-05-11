AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of AutoNation worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,892 shares of company stock worth $44,387,872. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.2 %

AutoNation stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 229,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

