Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 269,430 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$47.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

