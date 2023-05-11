Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 9.5 %

ASM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 1,382,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,410. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

ASM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

