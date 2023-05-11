Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 5,734 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

