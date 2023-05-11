Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Insider Sells $2,713,125.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.14. 431,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,048. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

