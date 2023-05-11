Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 18,575 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,485. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 248,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

