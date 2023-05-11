Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 338,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,515,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Yum China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Yum China

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,176,241 shares of company stock valued at $73,261,147. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

