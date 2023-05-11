Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 20,480 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 470,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

