Axiom Investors LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in PDD were worth $29,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,314,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

