Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,049 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,594,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,439,789. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $292.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

