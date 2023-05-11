Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 17,769 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.82. 41,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,185 shares of company stock worth $11,029,881 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

