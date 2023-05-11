Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $34,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.29. The stock had a trading volume of 405,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,066. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

