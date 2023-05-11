Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 5,315 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

