AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.00. AxoGen shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 284,915 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $390.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.