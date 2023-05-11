Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

