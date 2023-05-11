Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Azenta updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-$0.03 EPS.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

About Azenta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

