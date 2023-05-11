Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Azenta updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-$0.03 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $78.82.
Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
