B Francis Saul II Buys 5,145 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
B Francis Saul II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of BFS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
