B Francis Saul II Buys 5,145 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B Francis Saul II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

