Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.82.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

