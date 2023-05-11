Bank of America Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $13.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.09 on Monday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at $947,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,254 shares of company stock worth $254,726. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Funko by 457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

