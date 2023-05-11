Bank of America Trims Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Target Price to $135.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

