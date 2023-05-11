Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells $46,725.52 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 10,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank7 by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

