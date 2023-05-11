Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.
Banner Price Performance
BANR stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. Banner has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78.
Banner Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Banner
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
See Also
