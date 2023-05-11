Barclays Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $58.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.27.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 843.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,104 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.