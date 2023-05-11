Barrington Research Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $13.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 61,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,342. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

