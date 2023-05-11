Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 568,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 270,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 20.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62.

About Bayhorse Silver

(Get Rating)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.