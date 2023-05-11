Benchmark Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $67.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

