Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Bilibili worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

