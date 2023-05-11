Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.89. The company had a trading volume of 436,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average of $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

