Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,372. The company has a market cap of $295.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

