Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 685,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,218. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $195.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

