Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bioxytran Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

About Bioxytran

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

