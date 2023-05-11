Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

