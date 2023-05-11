Bitcoin Private Trading Down 21.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $942,062.73 and approximately $37.81 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00120446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

