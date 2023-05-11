BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) CEO John M. Suzuki Buys 2,350 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) CEO John M. Suzuki bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,701.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BK Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BK Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

