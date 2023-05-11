BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BFZ opened at $12.07 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,758 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,688.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,168,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,976.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 542,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,103.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

