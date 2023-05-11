BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

DSU stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

