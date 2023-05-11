BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
DSU stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
- Robinhood’s High APY May Not Be Enough To Kickstart A Rally
- ZScaler’s Pre-Announcement Gets Cybersecurity Rally Started
- Investors Are Energized, Not Scared Off, By Monster’s Fast Growth
- The Trade Desk: Can A 50% Rally Turn Into 100%?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.