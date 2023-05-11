BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 318,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

