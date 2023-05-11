BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
