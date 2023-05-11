BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

