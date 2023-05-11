BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

